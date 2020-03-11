Senate suspends rules to fast tract Buhari’s Amendment of Finance Act

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, on Wednesday, suspended its standing Order to fast-track the amendment of Finance Act, 2019 and other relevant tax statutes as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is barely twenty-four hours after the Senate received a request for the amendment which was made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Consequently, A Bill for an Act to Amend the finance Act, 2019 and other relevant tax statutes to provide clarifications regarding the tax Agricultural production, the administrative effective date for the commencement of the increase in Value Added Tax to 7.5 per cent and certain Basic items ex3mpt from Value Added Tax and for Other connected matters, 2020( SB.397) and sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North.

The Bill scaled second reading, just as there was no lead debate as a parliamentary procedure for the consideration of a Bill in the Senate.

President Buhari’s letter seeking for amendment of the…