Sports Minister commends Okowa for sports Development

Delta State Government has been playing a leading role in sports development in the country, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said.

Dare who disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy call on the Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba, noted that the state has been doing great exploits in sporting activities.

According to him, the state performed excellently well during the National Youth Sports Festival held in Illori, Kwara State.

The Minister noted that he has seen consistency in sports development in Delta State since Senator Okowa became the governor of the state.

He stated that his team was in the state to identify with Governor Okowa’s efforts towards sports development .

“As a…