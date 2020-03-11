– ‘Supreme Court can’t reverse self on Zamfara, APC imbroglio’

By Innocent Anaba

As the Supreme Court gets set to hear the application for a review of its judgement, which invalidated the election of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship, national and state assembly candidates in Zamfara State, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Justice, PAPS, has said the apex court cannot reverse its decision on Zamfara APC.

The non-governmental organisation said it was a self-inflicted injury caused by the party’s inability to conduct a valid primary.

The group pointed out that Zamfara APC’s case falls short of the provisions within which the apex court can reverse itself, noting that the Supreme Court in the cases of Bayelsa APC and Zamfara APC made accurate findings as the blame lies with the party.

In a statement in Abuja by its Executive Director, Dr. Sanni Shinkafi, the group said: “The electoral jurisprudence is settled for decades that for there to be a valid ticket, both the candidate and his deputy governorship…