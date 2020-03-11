Three to die by hanging in Zaria for conspiracy, armed robbery

By Ibrahim Hassan and Peter Duru

Three persons have been sentenced to death by hanging for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery by the Kaduna State High Court 1 sitting at Dogarawa Sabon Gari Zaria.

Those convicted by the Court were Jimoh Abdullahi, Ali Abdullahi, and Na Malama, all residents of Sabon Gari Zaria of Kaduna State.

While delivering judgement, Justice Mannir Muhammad Ladan said the convicts were found guilty of criminal conspiracy under section 97 PC and armed robbery under section 6.(2) and Federal Government law 2005 punishable under section1 (2) (9).

The case which began in 2017 came to an end following their conviction to death by hanging.

In another news, unknown armed men Monday night reportedly shot dead one Mzambatiav Ikyagba, a Benue state vigilante official at the Akpehe settlement area of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was killed at about 10pm in a provision shop located directly opposite Saint Joseph Church…