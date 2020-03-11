Why state universities may not join ASUU strike

By Adesina Wahab

Lecturers in many state universities in the country may not join the ongoing two-week warning strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, not because they are not members of the union, but because they do not want to be used for a fight that does not concern them.

It was gathered that the lecturers are seeing the strike as being majorly necessitated by the faceoff between ASUU and the Federal Government over the enrollment of federal workers on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

While non-teaching staff in federal universities and members of breakaway faction of ASUU, the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, have all enrolled, ASUU members are yet to do so.

However, members of ASUU in state universities are not affected by IPPIS since it is their state governments that pay them.

Though ASUU leaders in some of the state universities are unwilling to openly comment on their reluctance in joining the strike,…