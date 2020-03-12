ASUU lists grievances – Vanguard News

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), says its agitations and actions over the years were premised on six cardinal demands.

Prof. Theophilus Lagi, Abuja Zonal Coordinator of the union, at a press conference in Gwagwalada on Thursday, listed the demands to include more funding for public universities and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

Others included the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities by state governments and the constitution of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities.

According to him, the university teachers are also against “the planned forceful imposition of IPPIS on universities”, and the failure of the federal government to pay February 2020 salaries.

“These issues have been agreed upon by the federal government and ASUU via several memoranda which aggregated the cardinal arguments of the previous 2013 (MoU), 2017 (MoA), and the Feb. 7, 2019 MoA.

“Unfortunately, these noble…