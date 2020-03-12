La Liga football matches suspended for at least two weeks due to coronavirus.

In another news, Real Madrid are the latest football club to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for the virus.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV revealed the news on Thursday morning. The basketball team train at the same place as the football team and the positive test means that players may well have been in contact with the virus.

As per the protocols players will be in self-isolation for the next two weeks, meaning that their game with Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 next week will have to be delayed.

