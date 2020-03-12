More awareness needed on kidney disorders

One in 10 adults has chronic kidney disease and the global burden is increasing and is projected to become the 5th most common cause of years of life lost globally by 2040.

Chronic kidney disease is a major cause of catastrophic health expenditure.

The costs of dialysis and transplantation consume 2–3 percent of the annual healthcare budget in high-income countries; spent on less than 0.03 percent of the total population of these countries. In Nigeria, most people with kidney failure have insufficient access to life-saving dialysis and kidney transplantation.

Crucially, kidney disease can be prevented and progression to end-stage kidney disease can be delayed with appropriate access to basic diagnostics and early treatment.

There is a need to increase the awareness of the importance of preventive measures throughout populations, professionals and policy makers.

In 2020, World Kidney Day continues to raise awareness of the increasing burden of kidney diseases worldwide and…