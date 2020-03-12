On Emir Sanusi’s dethronement, banishment (1)

By Bose Adelaja Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“I think the dethronement of Emir Sanusi is yet another reminder, for those who may have forgotten, that the true Kings in every state are the governors and traditional leaders, their historic past nonetheless, serve at the pleasure of the state government.

“Emir Sanusi is an important northern voice and I hope that this latest humiliation will neither silence nor cause him to lose heart.” -Adeshina Peters, Storyteller

“Gov. Ganduje of Kano State and Emir Sanusi have never gotten along. This was obvious during the election as Sanusi supported the PDP instead of APC. I feel this is the major reason for his dethronement.

“The dethronement and banishment of Sanusi is just a political stunt. I think tradition should try and stay away from politics” -Khalid Wahid, Makeup Artist

