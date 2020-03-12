Prepare for trouble, NNPC boss tells Nigerians

…CBN to fund local drugs production, specialist hospitals

…It’s wake-up call to life without oil — Finance Minister

…To drastically reduce budget

…How outbreak’s delaying completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail project — Amaechi

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

abuja—As top Federal Government officials battle to find ways to minimise the impact of the oil price crash on the Nigerian economy due to the global coronavirus crisis, the Group Managing Director (GMD) Mr. Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has alerted Nigerians to prepare for trouble.

Oil prices have fallen to about $32 per barrel, while Nigeria’s Federal Government’s 2020 budget was benchmarked at $57 per barrel.

Kyari spoke at the Consultative Roundtable on the economy organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in Abuja, yesterday.

Even at that low price, he revealed that demand for crude had fallen so much, to the extent that 50 cargoes of Nigeria’s crude had not…