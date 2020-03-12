Return of Argungu festival proof of enhancedeSecurity – Buhari

…Says Nigeria Has capacity to Solve its Problems

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari says the reemergence of Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival after 11 years of suspension, and other international festivals across the country are proof of more confidence in improved security.

The President Buhari who spoke at the Festival in Argungu, Kebbi State assured that the Federal Government will sustain investments in security infrastructure to boost cultural tourism, and attract more investments in the entertainment industry.

Also speaking on the Argungu Agricultural Fair, the President noted that insecurity in the country created a break in tourism and entertainment for many years, with ripple effects on the economy, by restricting movements, gatherings and investments, promising to promote policies that will stimulate more interest in tourism and entertainment.

Recall that the Argungu Fishing and Cultural festival was put on hold in 2009 for security reasons until…