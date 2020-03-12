Tokyo 2020 torch-lit behind closed doors in ancient Olympia

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got underway on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a scaled-down ceremony overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Xanthi Georgiou, in the role of high priestess, used a parabolic mirror at the site of the ancient Greek Olympics to ignite the torch, before handing it to Greek Olympic shooting champion Anna Korakaki, the first woman to ever launch an Olympic relay.

Korakaki subsequently lit the torch of Japanese runner Mizuki Noguchi, the 2004 Olympic marathon champion. The torch will be handed over to Tokyo Games organizers in Athens on March 19 after a seven-day relay in Greece.

Tokyo Games organizers, as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned on July 24- Aug. 9, amid mounting speculation that they could be canceled or postponed as the virus spreads rapidly across the globe.

“Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony of the…