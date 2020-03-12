Trump restricts travel from Europe as coronavirus disrupts life in U.S

Travelers scrambled to rebook flights and global markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and further straining ties with the continent.

Trump ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life.

“We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people,” Trump said in a prime-time televised address from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

The travel order, which starts at midnight on Friday, does not apply to Britain, or to Americans undergoing “appropriate screenings,” Trump said.

After triggering confusion by suggesting trade with Europe would also be…