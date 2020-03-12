WHO pandemic declaration gives headache to Tokyo Olympic officials

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Thursday expressed concerns about the World Health Organisation declaration that the novel coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic.

The WHO declaration could affect discussions over the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics, Koike told reporters.

But Koike said emphatically, “There is no way that the Olympics will be cancelled when considering the feelings of Japanese people and the preparations up to this point that we have done.”

The governor said she believes it is up to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which knows every detail of the preparations, to make a final decision.

The WHO declaration comes about four and a half months before the Olympics, which start on July 24.

About 11,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Games. The Paralympics are due to start on August 25.

The Japanese government said the country will continue to prepare for the Games as scheduled.

“There is no change to the government stance that we will…