By Gabriel Olawale

World Health Organization has called for the promotion of regular and thorough hand-washing hygiene saying coronavirus (COVID-19) can be contacted when someone infected coughs or exhales.

The global health body said that people can contract the virus if droplets of infected fluid fell on nearby surfaces and objects such as desks, tables or telephones.

“People could catch COVID-19 by touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. If they are standing within 1 or 2 meters of a person with COVID-19 they can catch it by breathing in droplets coughed out or exhaled by them.

“In other words, COVID-19 spreads in a similar way to flu. Most persons infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and recover. However, some go on to experience more serious illness and may require hospital care.

“Risk of serious illness rises with age, people over 40…