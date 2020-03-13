Coronavirus: FG still consulting on reduction of Petroleum pump price

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

MINISTER of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on Friday said that the Federal Government was still consulting whether the price of the Petroleum pump price will be slashed as a result of the crash in the crude oil prices.

The Minister stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the Presidential Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to review the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the nation’s economy especially the 2020 budget submitted the interim report to the President at the State House, Abuja.

Asked when the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS (fuel) would likely be reduced in the country going by the reduction of crude oil in the international market, he said, “We are still consulting, we are still following it closely. Of course, usually, the product prices follow the crude oil price but we are still consulting, we’ll get back to you, please, be patient.”

The Governor of…