Fight-to-finish in APC as opposing camps dig in

•Party officials remove Oshiomhole’s pictures from billboards at secretariat

•47 non-NWC members kick against NEC meeting

•Ekiti court begins hearing in case against Ajimobi’s appointment

•Lagos court rules March 17 NEC meeting must hold with Ajimobi, Bulama, Chukwuma

By Innocent Anaba, Omeiza Ajayi & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ABUJA — The battle for the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was waged at different fronts, yesterday, in what panned out as a fight-to-finish between the pro, and anti-Oshiomhole camps of the party.

In what appears a decisive move to change the political atmospherics at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party officials removed banners, posters and billboards bearing the images of Oshiomhole.

Forty-seven members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, who are not members of the National Working Committee, NWC, kicked against next Tuesday’s NEC meeting just as a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos…