– Health Ministry tasks media on public sensitisation

Federal Ministry of Health has urged the media and stakeholders in the health sector to do more in sensitising the public on adoption of preventive measures to tackle increasing global challenges.

Director, Family Health Department of the ministry, Dr. Salma Kolo, made the call on Friday in Abuja, at the closing session of a two-day stakeholders workshop to develop media engagement/guidelines for health promotion in Nigeria.

Represented by Mrs Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Head, Health Promotion Division, Kolo said the ministry had made remarkable progress in the development of communication guidelines that would deepen knowledge of healthy practices among Nigerians.

The Director said that the guidelines were at an advanced stage of development, and would serve as a bridge between the ministry and the public, with the primary aim of increasing access to information on key household practices.

Key household practices such as frequent…