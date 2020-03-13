Human factors cause of 95% road accidents ―Minister

Prince Clem Agba, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, says 95 per cent of road accidents are caused by human factors.

He said this during the Close-out workshop, organised by the National Road Safety Advisory Council on Thursday in Abuja, for the presentation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) 2, document.

“The document has identified a lot of the hazards that we have on our roads and how to improve on the road infrastructure itself. The document has also identified the issues we have with the humans who run it.

“95 per cent of the accidents are caused by human behaviours, human errors and not so much the infrastructure itself, and I think that this document will help address that,” he said.

The minister further admonished the public and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay more attention to the human factors as stated in the document, adding that government was doing a…