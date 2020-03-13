I did not attack Buhari, I apologise for breach of Protocol – Gundarre

Mohamed Gundarre, the man reported to have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari in Argungu, Kebbi on Thursday has denied the media report.

Addressing the media on Friday in Birnin Kebbi,Gundarre a graduate of Public Administration from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto said he was emotionally attached to the President’s outstanding virtues of honesty and attempted to shake him when he was prevented by the security.

He apologised for the breach of protocol and also denied the media report that he was shot and tortured by the security operatives.

“My name is Mohammed Jamilu Gunddare from Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

“Yesterday was a different day for me because as a graduate of Public Administration who graduated with 2nd Class Lower, It took me a lot of courage and dreams to attempt to get to Mr President despite the fact that there was tight security achitecture within the venue.