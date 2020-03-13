I’ll always come to Nigeria for your advice, Guinea Bissau’s President tells Buhari

The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoko Embalo, says he will always come to President Muhammadu Buhari to seek for advice as Nigeria remains one of the best symbols of democracy in the continent.

Embalo stated this on Friday when he spoke to State House Correspondents, after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

The president, who said he was in Nigeria to thank President Buhari and all Nigerians for supporting him, said “Nigeria has always proved that democratic choices remain the best in all circumstances.’’

He said: “We are aware that Nigeria is a reference for democracy in the whole world; not only for your population but you have always shown that democratic choice is the best way to resolve things.

“It is the people who make the choice; and that is why I am here today to reaffirm the solidarity of the people of Nigeria toward us.

“I thank Baba, my Dad, the President of Nigeria and all the Nigerian people for…