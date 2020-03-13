Oil crash: PMS landing cost drops 34.2% from January

By Michael Eboh

The persistent decline in the price of crude oil in the international market has forced down the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, by 34.2 percent to N92.89 per litre as at Wednesday from N141.07 per litre as at January 31, 2020. This has led to the Expected Open Market Price, EOMP price of petrol dropping to N112.26 per litre as at the close of business, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, according to data released by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, yesterday.

EOMP is the price PPPRA uses to determine the price at which PMS is to be sold, and which would have been the price of the commodity if the sector had been deregulated. It is the major determinant of the amount the Federal Government is paying as subsidy and the amount the government and marketers are earning from the sale of the commodity.

The drop in the price of crude oil forced down the Cost plus Freight of the commodity to Nigeria by 35.81 per cent,…