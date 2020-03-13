UPDATED: Deposed Emir of Kano heading to Lagos – El-Rufai

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has left Awe, Nasarawa State, his abode after he left Kano on Monday.

Sanusi left Awe at about 4:27 p.m., in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, after observing the Friday congregational prayers.

Mallam El-Rufai was reported to have said he was taking him to Lagos and from there to Abuja. He did not say where Sanusi would go from Abuja.

Sanusi had led the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Awe Central Mosque, where he admonished Muslims to take whatever situation they found themselves in, as destiny.

He encouraged the faithful to always live with the fear of God and accept whatever predicament that befell them in good faith and prayed for the peace and development of the country.

Hajiya Saudatu Hussain, the aged mother of the Emir, had arrived Awe on Friday morning, to meet her son.

Efforts to confirm Sanusi’s destination did not yield fruits, but an authoritative…