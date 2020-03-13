Yoruba language, culture are being eroded — Akintoye

By Gabriel Olawale

SOME Yoruba leaders, including President of the Yoruba World Congress, YWC, Emeritus Professor, Senator Banji Akintoye, have expressed concern over what they described as the alarming rate at which Yoruba culture, language, norms and traditions are declining and being eroded by western hegemony.

Speaking while receiving Yoruba ethnic groups, Ifa practitioners from the United States, Mexico, Venezuela, Togo, Benin Republic among others, at the First General Assembly of the Yoruba Nation beyond the Nigerian Borders in Lagos, President-General of Yoruba World Congress, YWC, Emeritus Professor, Senator Banji Akintoye, called on relevant stakeholders to rise up and ensure the traditions of Yoruba people within and beyond Nigeria do not go into extinction.

He said that Yoruba people, under no circumstance, will ever surrender to the hopeless poverty, hunger, starvation, material retrogression, rampant insecurity, mind-boggling looting and…