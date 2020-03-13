Zamfara Govt uncovers 200 ghost doctors

The Zamfara Government on Friday said it has discovered 200 ghost medical doctors from its payroll.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba, who disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, noted that the ghost doctors were uncovered during the ongoing civil servants’ verification exercise under the State Hospital Service Management Board (HSMB).

“When the present administration came in, we had 287 medical doctors in the government’s payroll purported to be working in various General Hospitals across the state under HSMB.

“After the investigation, we discovered that only 87 doctors are genuine, all the remaining 200 were non-existent.

“Before now, the state government use to pay N389 million as monthly salary to doctors and other healthcare workers under the board,” Garba said.

According to him, with the development the state government will be saving N120 million monthly from the ghost workers under the board.

“Another serious problem we found in the…