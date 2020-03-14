10months after: Why Gov Dapo Abiodun may be Nigeria’s hardest working governor

Funsho Arogundade

Silently, but steadfastly, Governor Dapo Abiodun is redefining the art of governance in Ogun State. What many of his peers are making a song and a dance of and mounting billboards and taking advertorials in newspapers to celebrate as achievements, Governor Abiodun sees them as all in a day’s job. A recent media tour of some of his projects accentuated the fact that he came into office with a clear-cut blueprint and crystal-clear vision of how he plans to actualise his ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda for the people of Ogun State.

For several years, water was a scarce commodity in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and environs. Millions of households had to improvise to get that basic necessity of life. Worse for the people was that the Ogun State Water Corporation in Arakanga, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state, had been comatose. The corporation has a pumping capacity of 103.68 million litres per day, yet, nothing was done to…