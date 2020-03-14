Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday announced that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, contradicting earlier reports — including from his son — that he’d tested positive.

Posts on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts said that “The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have returned a negative test result for COVID-19,” the official name of the disease. Bolsonaro included a photo of himself flexing.

The Brazilian leader, who is 64, was tested for the coronavirus earlier this week after his top aide, press secretary Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus. That result came after Bolsonaro, and Wajngarten, had visited with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, which means the US president could also been exposed to the virus.

Rumours circulated on Thursday that Bolsonaro had also tested positive, though Brazilian officials denied the reports, and Bolsonaro later said publicly, wearing a face mask, that…