Era of abandoned constituency projects over ―Reps committee

House of Representative committee Chairman on Constituency Outreach, Mr Bello Kaoje says the era of abandonment of constituency projects with the intent to siphoning funds meant for such projects is over.

He said the committee under his watch would ensure that constituency projects were fully and timely executed according to the project’s specifications by lawmakers.

Kaoje disclosed this in Owerri on Friday at the opening ceremony of a two day retreat on `Agenda setting on constituency outreach’ sponsored by YIAGA AFRICA, in conjunction with the European Union.

He said the 9th assembly would correct age long impression that constituency projects were drain pipes.

“Gone are days when constituency projects are regarded as conduit pipes to siphon funds; the 9th assembly is committed to quality representation to ensuring that democracy dividends get to the people,” he said.

The chairman said the retreat would help members of the committee to chart a way forward by…