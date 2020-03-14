FCCPC closes Haufei, ‘Chinese restaurant’ for refusing to serve

By Nwafor Sunday

For refusing to serve Nigerians food, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Saturday sealed Haufei Restaurant and Mall, a Chinese eatery in Lagos State.

Disclosing this, FCCPC via its officially twitter handle, wrote, “Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians.

“Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.”

The reason for the action is yet to be unraveled, but Nigerians want to know why the restaurant denies host community services.

Details later:

See tweets below: