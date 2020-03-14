‘I would like to take a break after today’s game’

Last moments of late Nasarawa United Player Chineme Martins

He was the last player to enter Nasarawa United’s Football Club’s bus en route the team’s pre-game warm-up. The team was about to leave for the Matchday 23 of the Nigeria Professional Football League against Katsina United in Lafia.

They gingered each other as the bus slowly went into motion. Martins Chineme was the gentle type. The words of the 23-year old were few and as the bus hit the road he expressed how much he’d like to rest after the game.

“After today’s game, I’ll need to take a rest. I won’t go anywhere till our next match with Plateau United on Wednesday. I really need to rest. I’ll take some days off before our next match”, he said.

Was this the type of rest the almost 5″10 player planned to take? On the field of play, he showed no strain of exhaustion or distress. He kept Katsina United players at bay throughout the first half.

According to the Media Officer of the team Eche Amos,…