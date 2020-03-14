If you have to die, do it standing, not on your knees — former Emir Sanusi

April 14, 2017 was the third anniversary of the kidnap of the Chibok Girls. The #BringBackOurGirls BBOG Movement had organized its 1st Annual Chibok Girls Lecture where the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was invited as keynote speaker. He, however did not attend as he said he did not want the government of day to misinterpret his presence or thoughts.

But in what appeared a defiance of the status quo, Emir Sanusi sent one of his daughters (in her early twenties), Shahida to deliver his paper, which he titled “Chibok and the Mirror in our Faces: Some Reflections on Gender in our Society”. For chronic traditionalists in the Emirate, that was itself an unforgivable offence as a woman has never represented the Emir in any public gathering.

Omeiza Ajayi who was at the lecture, reports that Shahida in her personal remarks before delivering his father’s paper, conceded that although Sanusi had always wanted to be King, he was not afraid to give up the throne.

