M.Anifest reveals his encounter with love in new video

By Benjamin Njoku

Award-winning Ghanaian hip-hop/Afrobeat singer M.anifest has released the visuals for the title track of his recently released EP, ‘The Gamble’ on which he featured his colleague, Bayku.

The song is a reflection of the chances we take on love and life. On ‘The Gamble’, M.anifest opens up on numerous encounters with love and risks lovers take; an experience that is undoubtedly relatable as millennials are altering the quotes on love and marriage.

The Allison Swank directed video portrays youthfulness, uncertainty in love, shows millennials having fun without boundaries, broken love messages, lust, defiant lovers, and obsession on freedom among other themes.

M.anifest is known for his musical boundary-crossing, multilingual wordplay, and a refreshing hybrid songwriting approach that acknowledges both his Ghanaian upbringing and his sojourns in the West.

