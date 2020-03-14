No known coronavirus cases in Jordan but fear, uncertainty loom

With its first and only known suspected case of coronavirus infection out of hospital on Friday, Jordan is officially clear of the virus with about 90 people still in quarantine, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The release of the first patient, identified as Mohamad al-Heyari, was celebrated by many Jordanian officials, including Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz and Health Minister Saad Jaber as a sign of relief that the country might be spared the impact of the global pandemic.

Al-Razzaz said on Saturday all schools and universities would be closed for two weeks. Tourist sites and cinemas will also be closed down.

All flights into the country will also be halted from Tuesday in a bid to tighten border controls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr Hayel Obeidat, head of Jordan’s Food and Drug Administration, told Al Jazeera that its critical response agencies have taken measures early on to ensure prevention and containment by coordinating with the…