Political Notes: If Oshiomhole survives

By Emmanuel Aziken

The outlook for Comrade as at press time was quite cloudy. Adams Oshiomhole, who had in the past bragged about effortlessly burying political godfathers, was grasping for survival in the face of trenchant opposition to him remaining as chairman of the country’s ruling party.

The determined adversaries rubbed it home last Thursday when they removed his portraits and other insignia of his leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC from within and around the national secretariat of the party.

Embarrassingly also, in a demonstration of loss of favour, security men keeping siege to the secretariat fenced delegations from the chairman from having access to the secretariat even as they allowed his foes free entry and exit.

It looked like a long time ago when Comrade Oshiomhole outlandishly sought to trash a Supreme Court decision on Bayelsa with his declaration that no one would be sworn in as governor of the state…