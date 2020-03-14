Sanusi regains freedom – Vanguard News

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & David Odama

THE 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammdu Sanusi II, who was dethroned on Monday March 9 by Kano State Government and banished to Nasarawa state regained his freedom yesterday following an order of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court. Justice Anwuli Chikere, while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application the dethroned Emir filed through his team of lawyers led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, held that Sanusi was entitled to his constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and movement.

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i had visited him earlier yesterday as a mark of solidarity. He had honoured Sanusi with two appointments after the dethronement apparently to rubbish the actions of his Kano State counterpart who masterminded Sanusi’s controversial dethronement.

El-Rufai’s convoy arrived the residence of the dethroned Emir at about 12:45 pm and went into a closed door meeting with him for over an hour. The…