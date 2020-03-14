Sanusi’s dethronement, a trial and test of his faith — Otaru of Auchi

By Ozioruva Aliu

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III is the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, in Edo state and Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers. He spoke on the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi II in his palace in Auchi.

What will you say on the dethronement of the Emir of Kano?

It is a reminder to people who believe and a warning to people who do not believe. Because of the peculiar situation of Kano state, the governor and the emir are Muslims, so there could not have been a situation where religion would be a factor in the dethronement.

It is written in the Quran that there is no calamity that will occur in the land or in our souls that will not be in accordance with the decree of Almighty God.

We have confusion all over the world, so Nigeria is not an exception. The issue of politics and traditional rulership should not be any problem because the situation is divinely designed by God. The…