Still no justice for 640 killed by B-Haram’s Maiduguri Giwa barracks attack – Amnesty Int’l

By Innocent Anaba

Nigerian authorities have failed families of 640 recaptured detainees of Giwa Barracks slaughtered by soldiers of the Nigerian army exactly six years ago, said Amnesty International, Saturday.

It will be recalled that on March 14, 2014, Boko Haram attacked the Giwa military barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“They reportedly fought their way into the detention facilities and freed several hundred detainees.”

Amnesty International said, it received credible evidence that as the military regained control, more than 600 people, mostly unarmed recaptured detainees, were extra-judicially executed in various locations across Maiduguri.

“We have repeatedly called on Nigerian authorities to initiate independent and effective investigations to ensure that those behind the massacre that happened six years ago face justice,” said Osai Ojigho Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

“Despite repeated promises by the present government and…