Why Nigeria isn’t implementing travel bans — Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has declared that Nigeria has not placed travel bans on any country following the declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying the Virus as a pandemic.

He said the government has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians seeking to travel to restrict their movement in high-risk areas.

The Minister said there was no need for the travel bans given containment measures rolled out including self-isolation and restricted movement.

He said the virus spread was having far-reaching economic implications on the global economy.

On COVID -19 update the minister said though there is the possibility of the virus spreading through land borders and sea borders but noted that higher risk would be escalated through flights, saying that is why focus is at the nation’s international gateways as they can carry people quickly from these endemic nations.

He also urged the authorities in charge to provide space for isolation at the…