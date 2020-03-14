Why Obasanjo may never forget Arthur Nwankwo in a hurry

•Memories Of Their 1989 Collision

By Fred Iwenjora

Of all the fans and foes, critics and followers of one of Nigeria’s most revered authors, critics, Chief Dr. Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, there may never be anyone who would miss him so much like OBJ.

Reason?

In 1989, then former head of state and later President Olusegun Obasanjo had published a book titled; Constitution for National Integration and Development, projecting for a one-party state just like he has just recently projected the need for a new constitution.

The seven-chapter book by OBJ in 1989 was published by Lagos based publishing house; Friends Foundation Publishers and soon became highly acclaimed and controversial coming as a direct opposition to then-President Ibrahim Babangida’s administration’s plot for a two-party system at that time.

But erudite Arthur Nwankwo bravely engaged OBJ head-on, telling him to literally dump his propositions except he had explained, amongst other things, why he never made…