150m Nigerians lack access to hand-washing facilities

As healthcare service providers, children, others face high risk

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to ravage countries across the world with Nigeria having its share, WaterAid Nigeria has disclosed that 150 million Nigerians lack access to hand-washing facilities with water and soap.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Communications and Media Manager, WaterAid Nigeria,Oluseyi Abdulmalik, raising serious concerns over the situation, which frequent hand-washing with soap prevents the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, but currently lacking in the country.

The Statement reads in part, “Following confirmation of the second case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria, WaterAid is re-echoing the importance of frequent handwashing with soap to prevent the spread of this and other diseases.

“Handwashing with soap and water can drastically reduce the risk of people contracting infectious diseases like the Coronavirus, which is now…