Abducted Christian girl regains freedom, rejoins family

By Sam Eyoboka

SADIYA Amos, who was abducted in January and forcefully Islamized, from Gidan Dio Nassarawa Tudun Wada Anchua, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State is finally free and reunited with her family.

A statement made available to Vanguard by the Hausa Christians Foundation, HACFO last night said: “On the 26th January 2020 the Hausa Christians Foundation (HACFO) reported the tragic incidence that befell the Family of Mr. Amos and Mrs. Lydia Chindo of Gidan Dio Nassarawa Tudun Wada Anchau, Kubau LGA of Kaduna State Nigeria when their daughter Sadiya was abducted and forcefully Islamized.

“On 7th January 2020, Mr Amos Chindo was forced to go to a Sharia court in Anchau by some men sent from the Sharia Court without knowing any offences he committed. He wasn’t even allowed to tell his family where he was going, that was how he was forcefully taken to a Sharia Court as if he committed any criminal offence.

On getting there a self-acclaimed lawyer together with…