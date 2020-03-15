Alaafin writes Fayemi: Don’t import subculture of traditional degradation in Yorubaland

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has advised the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, against importing subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

Alaafin, in a letter dated 12 March 2020, following a query by the Ekiti State governor to some traditional rulers for not attending a council meeting, which the Oyo paramount ruler described as “bowing their heads to their subordinate by not attending the council meeting under their subordinate.”

The letter reads: “Since the case is still in court, we will not want to comment further on it as law-abiding citizens. I, however, would have expected that Your Excellency waits till the end of the court process before acting on the matter.

“It is in this note that I, along with my fellow traditional rulers across Yorubaland feel very sad that Your Excellency issued a query to the 16 Ekiti crowned respected traditional rulers of the high esteem in Yorubaland for not bowing their…