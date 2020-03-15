Alibaba’s Jack Ma to donate coronavirus test kits and masks to the US

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 05: Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma speaking duirng the Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum in the China International Import Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 5, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The first China International Import Expo will be held on November 5-10 in Shanghai. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma says he is donating 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million protective face masks to the United States, Reuters reports. The Chinese billionaire already has pledged 2 million protective masks to European countries.

A first shipment of test kits, medical supplies and 500,000 masks intended for Italy, which has been hard-hit by the virus, arriving at Liege Airport in Belgium late Friday.

“The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

