Archbishop Idahosa told me about his death – Oyakhilome

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE founder and President of Christ Embassy Church popularly known as Believers Love World, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome has revealed how father of modern-day Pentecostalism and founder of Church of God Mission, late Archbishop Benson Idahosa inspired him in ministry and told him about his death three months before the incident.

Oykahilome made this revelation when he commissioned a N1 billion faculty of engineering building donated to Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State. March 12 made it 22 years since Idahosa transited.

Oyakhilome said: “When I gave in to the university, I was taking the opportunity afforded me to say thank you. I am one grateful person, just one among so many, I am grateful for many things, firstly for what and who the Archbishop Benson Idahosa was to me.

“When I was coming here, I thought about the legacy of the archbishop. I count myself highly honoured to have been given the opportunity to be here celebrating. On the 12th of…