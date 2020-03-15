Enugu govt announces suspected fresh case

…Warns citizens against intake of salt for prevention

Releases management guide for health workers

By Joseph Erunke

Enugu State government has announced a fresh suspected case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Aqgujiobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has been informed of the development, while a sample had been collected and sent for investigations.

The suspected case, a female, who was reported to have been in the UK in the last five months, came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11 to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi added that the suspect was being monitored and that the results were being awaited.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned citizens against taking salt to prevent coronavirus.

The centre, which said…