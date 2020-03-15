I sparked Fela controversy —Alafrica

By Kennedy Mbele

Your band is known as Alafrica. What does Alafrica mean?

I am from Osun State. Alafrica Borokini is a word in my dialect. It means we have Africa.

What is your background in music? You did some kind of training or you just have the talent?

I have the talent from birth. I was born with music. I don’t have any boss.

You play Afrobeat like Fela. How did it happen? Did the late musician inspire you?

It is like a Yoruba man who travelled to the northern part of the country and understands and speaks the Hausa Language. You know, a Yoruba man in the East can speak Igbo Language more than some Igbo people.

Many people thought that Afrobeat died with Fela, but here you are playing it. Why do you think Afrobeat is still alive?

When you listen to my music, you will observe that I have resuscitated Afrobeat. I play undiluted Afrobeat. Those who have listened to it can testify to this. Many are clamoring for it, more than ever. So, Afrobeat is still alive and it…