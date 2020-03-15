JOHN OAMENTurning mistakes into life-shaping lessons

John Oamen is one of the co-founders of LiveVend, Nigeria’s first construction and real estate price discovery platform.

He is also an expert in Real Estate and Construction. Oamen shares life-shaping experiences in this chat with Sunday Vanguard.

By Charles Kumolu,Deputy Editor

How were you able to distinguish yourself in the real estate sector within a short time?

I started my career with a real estate company working as a realtor. Through sheer desire to succeed and willingness to learn, I rose to become a lead realtor of my team. My primary function was helping people list their homes for sale and lease while assisting people that wanted to lease or buy houses to get their desired property.

During the process of helping people purchase houses, I found that I had a knack for putting things together, making valuable contributions in terms of arrangement for homes. This got people asking me to help them furnish their homes. The demand for my furnishing skills…