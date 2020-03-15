Okowa mourns as Prof. B.I.C Ijomah dies at 83

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed deep sadness on the demise of author, scholar, academician, and elder statesman, Professor Benedict Ijomah.

Ijomah, a renowned Professor of Political Sociology, who hailed from Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, died on Friday, March 13. He was 83.

The deceased as an activist, was the first President of Students’ Union at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1960 to1961. He was the first National Vice-President of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) and was also the first President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the people of Ndokwa East, Aboh community in particular and the University of Nigeria over the passing of the renowned scholar and elder statesman.

He described late Prof. Ijomah as a “thoroughbred researcher”,…