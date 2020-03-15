Okowa’s vision for Warri – Vanguard News Okowa’s vision for Warri

By NORBERT CHIAZOR

No city can be as iconic as Warri, the famous oil city of Delta State. Located in the Niger Delta, it is the fourth largest wetland in the world. Warri has stood for ages as a melting pot of economic bubble and social revelry, dating back to the 14th century.

With a large deposit of petroleum resources, Warri axis is the soul of Nigeria and the nerve centre of Africa’s biggest economy. It is also the cradle of comedy and entertainment.

But even with its glorious essence, Warri bears a tearful toga. One of Nigeria’s most important cities had, over the years, been raped terribly by man and nature.

Imperial and neocolonial conflicts had thrown the city in the throes of degeneration but the Warri ethnic crisis of 1997 – 2004 would serve as the final death knell.

A needless war masterminded by military actors who instigated age-old Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo neighbours against themselves and thereafter plundered Warri like…