Police files charges against lawyer over forgery of court processes

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Nigeria Police Force has filed a criminal charge against a law practitioner, Eziafa Enwedo, for allegedly forging legal documents of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

In the six-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2020, which was lodged before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Police, said the defendant, by his action, committed an act of felony contrary to section 3 (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 1(2) (c) of the same Act.

It told the court that some of the documents the lawyer forged included Originating Summons No. CA/3044/18, in the case that led to the judgement that removed Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, as the lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

The charge alleged that the defendant committed the alleged crime in connivance with four others that are currently at large.

Two of the counts in the charge read:…